Military units in frontline zone conduct exercises at nighttime VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
06.07.2020 [15:37]
Baku, July 6, AZERTAC
The military units of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the frontline zone have conducted live-fire tactical exercises, press service of the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
“During the exercises, the units fulfilled various combat missions at nighttime.
The units involved in the exercises carried out firing from various types of weapons and destroyed the targets of the imaginary enemy,” the ministry added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
MULTIMEDIA
06.07.2020 [19:54]
06.07.2020 [11:10]
06.07.2020 [15:37]
05.07.2020 [20:43]
06.07.2020 [18:48]
06.07.2020 [12:00]
05.07.2020 [20:44]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
04.07.2020 [17:22]
03.07.2020 [15:14]
29.06.2020 [13:03]
27.06.2020 [21:29]
29.06.2020 [17:22]
29.06.2020 [12:06]
25.06.2020 [17:36]
23.06.2020 [16:31]
05.07.2020 [13:03]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
05.07.2020 [20:13]
03.07.2020 [19:08]
03.07.2020 [16:19]
02.07.2020 [18:51]
16.06.2020 [15:23]
10.06.2020 [13:10]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
04.07.2020 [15:58]
04.07.2020 [12:42]
03.07.2020 [12:36]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note