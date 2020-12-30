Milli Majlis adopts law on establishment of Azerbaijani Embassy in Afghanistan
AzerTAg.az
30.12.2020 [16:19]
Baku, December 30, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has adopted a law on the establishment of the country’s embassy in Afghanistan, the city of Kabul.
The draft law “On the establishment of an Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, (the city of Kabul)” was put to the vote and adopted at first reading.
