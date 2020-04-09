Milli Majlis hears report of Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2019
AzerTAg.az
09.04.2020 [12:49]
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
The Milli Majlis is hearing a video report of the Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2019.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov is addressing the Parliament through video due to the quarantine regime imposed in the country.
The report will be followed by discussions, and proposals to be voiced by members of parliament will be summarized and submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers.
