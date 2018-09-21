    • / POLITICS

    Milli Majlis hosts solemn meeting marking centenary of Azerbaijani parliament

    21.09.2018 [12:44]

    Baku, September 21, AZERTAC

    A solemn ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament has been held at Milli Majlis.

    Addressing the event, Speaker of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov thanked the representatives of foreign parliaments and international organizations for attending the solemn meeting.

    The event then featured the screening of a documentary on the centennial of the Azerbaijani parliament.

    The meeting continues with congratulatory speeches from the participants.

