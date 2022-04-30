Minaret of Jam - UNESCO World Heritage Site in western Afghanistan

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

Located in the Shahrak District, Ghor Province, by the Hari River in western Afghanistan, the 65m-tall Minaret of Jam is a graceful, soaring structure, dating back to the 12th century.

It is one of the few well-preserved monuments representing the exceptional artistic creativity and mastery of structural engineering of the time.

The 65-metre high minaret, surrounded by mountains that reach up to 2400m, was built in the 1190s, entirely of baked-bricks.

The Minaret is completely covered with geometric decoration in relief enhanced with a Kufic inscription in turquoise tiles.

Covered in elaborate brickwork with a blue tile inscription at the top, it is noteworthy for the quality of its architecture and decoration, which represent the culmination of an architectural and artistic tradition in this region. Its impact is heightened by its dramatic setting, a deep river valley between towering mountains in the heart of the Ghur province. Measures for the protection and monitoring of the wider archaeological site are currently under review.

The Minaret of Jam was inscribed on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage in danger in 2002.