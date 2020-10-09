Mingachevir and Aghjabadi districts come under intense shelling, Defense Ministry
09.10.2020 [16:41]
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
The enemy is intensively shelling the territory of Mingachevir and Aghjabadi districts, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.
