Mingachevir and Aghjabadi districts come under intense shelling, Defense Ministry

Baku, October 9, AZERTAC The enemy is intensively shelling the territory of Mingachevir and Aghjabadi districts, Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

