  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Minimal risk of monkeypox transmission in UK following confirmed case

    17.05.2022 [16:04]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    On 7 May, UK health authorities notified WHO of the confirmed case in an individual who had recently returned to the country from Nigeria, according to UN news.

    Monkeypox is a viral disease that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa. It is occasionally exported to other regions.

    The monkeypox virus is mostly transmitted to people from wild animals such as rodents and primates, though human-to-human transmission also occurs.

    The disease typically presents with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

    Contact with live and dead animals - for example through hunting and consumption of wild game or bush meat - are known risk factors.

    Nigerian authorities were informed about the case on 7 May.

    The individual did not report contact with anyone with a rash illness, or known monkeypox, in Nigeria. Details of travel and contacts within the country have also been shared for follow up as necessary.

    WHO currently does not recommend any restriction for travel to, and trade with, Nigeria or the UK, based on available information at this time.

    The monkeypox virus belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, which includes smallpox.

    It can be transmitted by contact and droplet exposure, and the incubation period is usually from six to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

    Symptoms can be mild or severe, and usually resolve spontaneously within 14 to 21 days. However, lesions can be very itchy or painful.

    There have been seven cases of monkeypox previously reported in the UK, all of which were related to a travel history to or from Nigeria.

    Since September 2017, the West African country has continued to report cases of the disease, with 558 suspected cases up to 30 April of this year.

    The figure includes 241 confirmed cases, including eight deaths from the disease.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Minimal risk of monkeypox transmission in UK following confirmed case
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    17.05.2022 [18:23]
    Azerbaijan’s Health Minister embarks on official visit to Turkiye
    15.05.2022 [20:15]
    Azerbaijan reports zero daily coronavirus-related deaths
    14.05.2022 [17:11]
    Azerbaijan logs 4 new COVID-19 cases
    13.05.2022 [19:26]
    Azerbaijan administers over 3,100 COVID-19 vaccine shots in 24 hours
    Minimal risk of monkeypox transmission in UK following confirmed case