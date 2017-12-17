Minister: Azerbaijan is exporting military products to more than 10 countries

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC “Under direct instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense Industry has been participating in international exhibitions in different countries since 2009. This has led to Azerbaijan`s exporting its military products to more than 10 countries,” Minister of Defense Industry Yavar Jamalov has told journalists. “Last year the volume of the products exported by the ministry saw a 2.7-fold growth in comparison with the previous years,” he added.

