    Minister: Azerbaijani-German trade exceeded $500m in eight months

    12.10.2017 [00:19]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Trade between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $500 million in the first eight months of this year, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev has told an Azerbaijani-German business forum in Baku.

    “More than 200 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan,” he said.

