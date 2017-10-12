Minister: Azerbaijani-German trade exceeded $500m in eight months

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC Trade between Azerbaijan and Germany exceeded $500 million in the first eight months of this year, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev has told an Azerbaijani-German business forum in Baku. “More than 200 German companies are registered in Azerbaijan,” he said.

