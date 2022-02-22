Minister Jabbarov: Decline in use of cash is important indicator of volume of “shadow” economy

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC “In Azerbaijan, the share of circulating cash in the broad money supply in manats decreased from 60.1% in 2017 to 45.8% in 2021,” Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter. “The decline in the use of cash is an important indicator of the volume of the “shadow” economy,” the minister tweeted.

