    Minister Jabbarov: Decline in use of cash is important indicator of volume of “shadow” economy

    22.02.2022 [18:51]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    “In Azerbaijan, the share of circulating cash in the broad money supply in manats decreased from 60.1% in 2017 to 45.8% in 2021,” Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter.

    “The decline in the use of cash is an important indicator of the volume of the “shadow” economy,” the minister tweeted.

