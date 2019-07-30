    • / CULTURE

    Minister: Malaysia keen on expanding tourism cooperation with Azerbaijan

    30.07.2019 [20:16]

    Kuala Lumpur, July 30, AZERTAC

    Malaysian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohammadin Bin Haji Ketapi has expressed his country`s eagerness to widen cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of tourism. He received Azerbaijani ambassador to Malaysia Galey Allahverdiyev.

    The minister stressed the necessity of promoting the two countries` tourism potential.

    Allahverdiyev highlighted the development of the recreation centers and religious tourism in Azerbaijan. The ambassador underlined that over the past years Azerbaijan simplified visa procedures for foreigners arriving in the country.

    He also proposed preparing joint tour packages and opening charter flights. The ambassador said representatives of the Malaysian tourism companies will arrive in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, and stressed the necessity of attracting this country`s journalists to ensure wide coverage of the visit.

    The Malaysian minister invited the ambassador to participate in the World Tourism Conference to be held in Kuala Lumpur on August 26-28.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

     

