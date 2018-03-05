Minister Rahimov: 70% of preparations for Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix completed
AzerTAg.az
05.03.2018 [19:55]
Baku, March 5, AZERTAC
“70 percent of the preparations for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku from April 27 to 29 have been completed,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told journalists.
“Safety barriers, concrete blocks and stands have been already constructed. There is no delay or problem in the preparation process. Compared with the past year, this year's entertainment program will feature many improvements. World-known singers performed in Baku Seaside Park in the past years. According to weather condition, entertainment program will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall,” Minister Rahimov added.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
05.03.2018 [19:02]
05.03.2018 [17:31]
05.03.2018 [16:24]
05.03.2018 [11:20]
MULTIMEDIA
05.03.2018 [14:18]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
03.02.2018
05.03.2018 [21:03]
05.03.2018 [16:48]
05.03.2018 [16:24]
05.03.2018 [20:29]
05.03.2018 [17:33]
05.03.2018 [16:14]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
02.03.2018 [15:25]
01.03.2018 [11:04]
26.02.2018 [10:57]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
22.02.2018 [18:08]
20.02.2018 [19:02]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
13.10.2017 [16:52]
02.03.2018 [11:46]
02.03.2018 [11:03]
01.03.2018 [19:48]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note