Minister Rahimov: 70% of preparations for Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix completed

Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

“70 percent of the preparations for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku from April 27 to 29 have been completed,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told journalists.

“Safety barriers, concrete blocks and stands have been already constructed. There is no delay or problem in the preparation process. Compared with the past year, this year's entertainment program will feature many improvements. World-known singers performed in Baku Seaside Park in the past years. According to weather condition, entertainment program will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall,” Minister Rahimov added.