Minister Rashad Nabiyev meets with Selcuk Bayraktar

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

“Today we met with Chairman of the Board of TEKNOFEST and the Board of Trustees of the T3 Foundation Selcuk Bayraktar and Deputy Minister of Industrial Technology of Turkiye Fatih Kacır,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev on his Twitter account.

“We discussed preparations for the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival to be held in Baku on May 26-29,” the minister added.