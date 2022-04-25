Minister Sahil Babayev: “Labor relations and Employment” subsystem will be launched on May 1

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC The new “Labor relations and Employment” subsystem will be launched on May 1 this year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at a conference on the "Role of entrepreneurship in economic development" in Baku. He also noted that labor contracts will be concluded in electronic form.

