    Minister Sahil Babayev: “Labor relations and Employment” subsystem will be launched on May 1

    25.04.2022 [17:07]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    The new “Labor relations and Employment” subsystem will be launched on May 1 this year, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev said at a conference on the "Role of entrepreneurship in economic development" in Baku.

    He also noted that labor contracts will be concluded in electronic form.

     

