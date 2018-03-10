Minister: Trade between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 16 per cent in 2017

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

“The trade between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran grew by 16 per cent in 2017,” said Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev as he met with Iran`s First Deputy Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Iraj Haririchi.

Mustafayev emphasized that due to the political will and joint efforts of the Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents the two countries enjoy high level political relations. He praised successful bilateral cooperation in all the spheres, including healthcare.

The minister said that over the past four years the two countries have held 10 high-level meetings, paid more than 100 reciprocal visits of different delegations, and held 11 meetings of the Azerbaijan-Iran State Commission on economic, trade and humanitarian areas.

Haririchi emphasized Iran's rich experience in the field of medical and pharmaceutical industry, and noted that Iran supports the establishment of a joint venture for pharmaceuticals production in partnership with Azerbaijan.

The two pointed out broad opportunities for cooperation in the fields of medical education, research and exchange programs for medical students.