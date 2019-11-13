Minister: UAE and Azerbaijan could expand cooperation in tourism and investment promotion

Baku, November 13, AZERTAC

There is a great opportunity to expand cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan in the fields of tourism and investment attraction by the UAE, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri has told journalists.

“At the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation, we focused on issues such as transportation, renewable energy and freight transport between the two countries,” he said.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri mentioned that they also discussed Azerbaijan's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The minister said that one of the important issues between the two countries was the discussion of cooperation in the field of renewable energy, adding that a number of important projects are expected to be implemented at the next stage.