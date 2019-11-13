    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Minister: UAE and Azerbaijan could expand cooperation in tourism and investment promotion

    13.11.2019 [19:36]

    Baku, November 13, AZERTAC

    There is a great opportunity to expand cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Azerbaijan in the fields of tourism and investment attraction by the UAE, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri has told journalists.

    “At the 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-UAE Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic, trade and technical cooperation, we focused on issues such as transportation, renewable energy and freight transport between the two countries,” he said.

    Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri mentioned that they also discussed Azerbaijan's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai. The minister said that one of the important issues between the two countries was the discussion of cooperation in the field of renewable energy, adding that a number of important projects are expected to be implemented at the next stage.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Minister: UAE and Azerbaijan could expand cooperation in tourism and investment promotion
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.11.2019 [20:14]
    Kyiv to host GUAM business forum
    12.11.2019 [18:40]
    7th meeting of Azerbaijan-UAE Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Baku
    10.11.2019 [01:07]
    Russian TV channel highlights Azerbaijan`s Oil Rocks
    09.11.2019 [10:00]
    Azerbaijan`s Gadabay and Stillwater in Oklahoma sign sister-city cooperation document
    Minister: UAE and Azerbaijan could expand cooperation in tourism and investment promotion