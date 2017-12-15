    • / ECONOMY

    Minister: UK invested more than $27 bn in Azerbaijan’s economy so far

    15.12.2017 [18:14]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    “The UK has invested more than $27,000,000,000 in Azerbaijan’s economy so far,” said Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev as he met with UK Minister of State for Trade and Export Promotion, co-chair of Inter-governmental Commission on Economic Cooperation Baroness Rona Fairhead.

    Mustafayev said that more than 500 British companies operate in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that BP has shares in such large projects like Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Southern Gas Corridor, TANAP and TAP projects. Minister Mustafayev said that the UK remains the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan.

    Baroness Fairhead noted great potential for developing relations between the two countries in various areas. She said the UK companies consider opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan in a number of sectors.

