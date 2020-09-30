  • HOMEPAGE
    Ministry of Defence: The positions of Armenian army have been defeated

    30.09.2020 [08:11]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    "As a result of the Azerbaijan Army’s artillery strikes, the positions of the 1st battalion of the 5th motorized rifle regiment stationed near the Hasangaya settlement of the Tartar region and the 1st battalion of the 6th motorized rifle regiment of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the Talish direction were destroyed," press service of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    "The enemy, who has suffered heavy losses, is facing difficulties in finding equipment for organizing the evacuation of the dead and wounded," the ministry added.

