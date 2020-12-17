  • HOMEPAGE
    Ministry of Defense: Activities to improve supply of Azerbaijani units continued VIDEO

    17.12.2020 [17:04]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

    “Implementation of the activities to improve the supply issues of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the liberated territories are being continued,” the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “At the same time, the troops' service and combat duty are organized in the human settlements in these territories and in the new positions in high mountainous areas,” the ministry added.

