    Ministry of Defense: Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Dondar Gushchu village again

    14.07.2020 [19:05]

    Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

    Armenian armed forces have again shelled Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district using the large-caliber weapons and artillery mounts, said spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Vagif Dergahli.

    Dergahli noted that during the shelling no human casualties were reported.

