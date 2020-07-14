Ministry of Defense: Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Dondar Gushchu village again

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC Armenian armed forces have again shelled Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district using the large-caliber weapons and artillery mounts, said spokesperson of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense Vagif Dergahli. Dergahli noted that during the shelling no human casualties were reported.

