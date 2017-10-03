Ministry of Emergency Situations: Car in which tourists were trapped is being brought to Shamakhi

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC A car in which foreign citizens were trapped in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district, is being brought to the city of Shamakhi by a crew of the Civil Defense Force, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations said. “Both persons are citizens of the Russian Federation. A Nissan, in which they were trapped, was towed and is being delivered to the city of Shamakhi. Additional information will be made public,” the ministry said.

