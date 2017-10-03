    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Car in which tourists were trapped is being brought to Shamakhi

    03.10.2017 [19:40]

    Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

    A car in which foreign citizens were trapped in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district, is being brought to the city of Shamakhi by a crew of the Civil Defense Force, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

    “Both persons are citizens of the Russian Federation. A Nissan, in which they were trapped, was towed and is being delivered to the city of Shamakhi. Additional information will be made public,” the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ministry of Emergency Situations: Car in which tourists were trapped is being brought to Shamakhi
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    03.10.2017 [19:31]
    Azerbaijani, Uzbek ministries of emergency situations sign Action Plan on cooperation
    03.10.2017 [17:18]
    Participants of WBC Convention visit boarding school in Mardakan
    03.10.2017 [16:56]
    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Foreign citizens trapped in mountainous area in Shamakhi located
    03.10.2017 [15:34]
    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Helicopter involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi
    Ministry of Emergency Situations: Car in which tourists were trapped is being brought to Shamakhi