Ministry of Emergency Situations: Car in which tourists were trapped is being brought to Shamakhi
03.10.2017 [19:40]
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
A car in which foreign citizens were trapped in a mountainous area near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district, is being brought to the city of Shamakhi by a crew of the Civil Defense Force, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
“Both persons are citizens of the Russian Federation. A Nissan, in which they were trapped, was towed and is being delivered to the city of Shamakhi. Additional information will be made public,” the ministry said.
