Ministry of Emergency Situations: Civil Defense Forces` crews and hardware involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

Crews and hardware of the Civil Defense Forces of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations have been involved in a search for foreign citizens who need help in a mountainous area in Shamakhi district, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said further information on the course of the search operation will be made public.

The Emergency Situations Ministry's Crisis Management Center received a request from the State Maritime Administration about the foreign citizens who got stuck in two Nissan Patrol cars near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district.