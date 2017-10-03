Ministry of Emergency Situations: Civil Defense Forces` crews and hardware involved in search for foreign citizens in Shamakhi
03.10.2017 [13:49]
Baku, October 3, AZERTAC
Crews and hardware of the Civil Defense Forces of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Emergency Situations have been involved in a search for foreign citizens who need help in a mountainous area in Shamakhi district, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said further information on the course of the search operation will be made public.
The Emergency Situations Ministry's Crisis Management Center received a request from the State Maritime Administration about the foreign citizens who got stuck in two Nissan Patrol cars near Pirbayli village, Shamakhi district.
