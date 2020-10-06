  • HOMEPAGE
    • / FRONTLINE NEWS

    FRONTLINE NEWS


    Ministry of Emergency Situations’ employee injured as a result of Armenian’s shelling

    06.10.2020 [12:47]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Armenian armed forces continue causing destructions and fires on the civilian facilities, hitting the Azerbaijani densely populated residential areas using heavy artillery installations and missiles.

    The shell strike on Aghdam district by the Armenian armed forces caused destructions in the school building, and the fire truck on duty nearby was damaged. The driver of the truck, employee of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, internal service sergeant Gismat Ali Yusibov was injured of the impact of explosion. The condition of the sufferer is satisfactory at the time, the ministry told AZERTAC.

    The Ministry of Emergency Situations operates in enhanced mode to immediately eliminate the damages and fires caused to various facilities, including civil facilities, and private and apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities by the enemy’s artillery strikes. The ministry asks to immediately call the “112” hotline in case of any emergency.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ministry of Emergency Situations’ employee injured as a result of Armenian’s shelling
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.10.2020 [19:40]
    Defense Ministry: The enemy subjected to fire the regions of Azerbaijan
    06.10.2020 [16:43]
    Armenia creates fake ‘twitter’ account using name of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry
    06.10.2020 [15:33]
    Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry holds special meeting
    06.10.2020 [12:54]
    French journalists informed about Armenia`s recent military provocations
    Ministry of Emergency Situations’ employee injured as a result of Armenian’s shelling