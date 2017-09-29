    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports Iraq`s territorial integrity and sovereignty

    29.09.2017 [13:04]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    "Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq," said spokesperson of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev as he responded to journalists' questions on referendum in Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government and the developments in Iraq in this regard.

    "Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of matters between the Central Government of Iraq and Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq through the mutual understanding and dialogue," Hajiyev added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports Iraq`s territorial integrity and sovereignty
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [19:40]
    New building of Pensioners' Club No 2 inaugurated in Nakhichivan
    30.09.2017 [16:15]
    Secretary of Russian Security Council pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev
    30.09.2017 [14:40]
    ‘Turkey will continue to support friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan's fair position over Nagorno-Karabakh’
    30.09.2017 [09:48]
    Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan
    Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports Iraq`s territorial integrity and sovereignty