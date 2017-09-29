Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports Iraq`s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan recognizes and fully supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq," said spokesperson of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev as he responded to journalists' questions on referendum in Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government and the developments in Iraq in this regard.

"Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of matters between the Central Government of Iraq and Iraq Kurdistan Regional Government within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iraq through the mutual understanding and dialogue," Hajiyev added.