Minsk’s iconic building lit up with colors of Azerbaijani flag

Minsk, May 28, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan on May 28, the National Library of Belarus, the most iconic building and symbol of modern Minsk, was lit up with the colors of the national flag of Azerbaijan.

The illumination of the National Library in blue, red and green colors of the Azerbaijani flag, jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Belarus and the Azerbaijan Trade House, aroused great interest among the city residents.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent