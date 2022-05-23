Moderato quake shakes southeast Iran

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook vicinity of Sarjangal 106 km of Zahedan, capital city of southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan, midday, director general of provincial crisis management office announced on Monday, according to IRNA.

According to the Seismological Center affiliated to Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University, the quake occurred at 12:06 hours local time (07:36 GMT.)

The tremor was epicentered in an area located at 28.92 degrees latitude and 59.99 degrees longitude at a depth of 16 km.

Reportedly, minor tremor measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale hit that area again eight minutes later.

Some groups and teams have been dispatched to the scene to estimate the possible damages caused by the quake, according to provincial officials.