Baku, July 6, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Khatai district, Baku. After viewing the conditions created at the health center, the head of state gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Public Television and Khazar Television.

AZERTAG.AZ : Modular hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients opened in Khatai district, Baku

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration VIDEO

