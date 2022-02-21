  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO

    21.02.2022 [18:27]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu has today arrived in Azerbaijan.

    At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, he was met by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ali Huseynli and other officials.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [19:30]
    Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran visits Tabriz
    21.02.2022 [17:19]
    Toivo Klaar: EU is ready to support process of achieving peace, security and progress in the region
    21.02.2022 [16:15]
    Moldova`s parliament speaker to visit Azerbaijan
    21.02.2022 [15:30]
    President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches a particular importance to the friendship and cooperation with the United Kingdom
    Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO