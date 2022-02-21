Moldovan parliament speaker embarks on visit to Azerbaijan VIDEO

Baku, February 21, AZERTAC Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu has today arrived in Azerbaijan. At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, he was met by First Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Parliament Ali Huseynli and other officials.

