Chisinau, February 21, AZERTAC Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 21-24. During the trip, Igor Grosu will meet with Azerbaijani state and government officials. Emil Huseynli Special correspondent

AZERTAG.AZ : Moldova`s parliament speaker to visit Azerbaijan

