    Moldova`s parliament speaker to visit Azerbaijan

    21.02.2022 [16:15]

    Chisinau, February 21, AZERTAC

    Speaker of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 21-24.

    During the trip, Igor Grosu will meet with Azerbaijani state and government officials.

     
    Emil Huseynli
    Special correspondent

