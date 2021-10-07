Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic visits Georgia for first time

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic is paying an official visit to Georgia for the first time in the history of diplomatic relations between Georgia and Montenegro, according to Agenda.ge.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Montenegro was established on October 29, 2007.

Milo Djukanovic was prime minister of the country twice since 2008 after Montenegro declared its independence in 2006.

He became a president of the country in May 2018.

President Djukanovic will be welcomed by Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili at the Orbeliani Presidential Palace where an official welcoming ceremony will take place, after which the two presidents will have a face-to-face meeting and a joint briefing.

The president of Montenegro during his visit will lay a wreath at the memorial to the heroes who died in the fight for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He will also hold a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.