    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office

    04.10.2017 [19:06]

    Geneva, October 4, AZERTAC

    A ceremony to unveil a monument "Thoughts and Desires" donated by the Azerbaijani government on the 25th anniversary of its accession to the United Nations has been held in the Ariana park in front of the Palace of Nations at the UN Office at Geneva.

    The event participants included Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller, Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations at Geneva, Ambassador Vagif Sadigov, heads of a number of international organizations based in Geneva, and senior officials and employees of the UN Geneva Office.

    Addressing the ceremony, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller thanked the Azerbaijani government and the authors of the monument for the interesting sculpture. He noted that Azerbaijan, as one of the most active members of the United Nations, contributes to the activities of the organization. He said the fact that Azerbaijan plans to organize an event on intercultural dialogue on the sidelines of the Geneva Week is an obvious example of the country's highest respect for the UN values.

    In his remarks, Deputy PM Ali Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev instructed the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to make a monument on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's accession to the UN.

    "By conducting negotiations since last June, the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Geneva Office has reached an agreement to erect the monument donated by Azerbaijan in Geneva, the second largest UN office." He thanked Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Michael Moller for welcoming Azerbaijan's request to erect the monument.

    The event participants then unveiled the monument.

    The monument was made by People`s Artists of Azerbaijan Salhab Mammadov and Ali Ibadullayev.

    Elgun Niftali

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.10.2017 [19:04]
    Government of Azerbaijan, UNHCR discuss cooperation
    04.10.2017 [19:01]
    Azerbaijan, Council of Europe discuss cooperation issues
    04.10.2017 [19:00]
    GUAM Foreign Ministers to sign document on cooperation in Tbilisi
    04.10.2017 [18:40]
    "Azerbaijan and Europe, are in favor of stronger relationship"
    Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office Monument presented by Azerbaijan unveiled at UN Geneva Office