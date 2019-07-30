More than 30 teams from 14 countries to compete at Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament

Baku, July 30, AZERTAC Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament will bring together more than 30 teams from 14 countries. The tournament will be held on August 2-4.

