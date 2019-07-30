    • / SPORTS

    More than 30 teams from 14 countries to compete at Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament

    30.07.2019 [20:20]

    Baku, July 30, AZERTAC

    Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament will bring together more than 30 teams from 14 countries.

    The tournament will be held on August 2-4.

