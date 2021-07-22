More than 3.73B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

Baku, July 22, AZERTAC

More than 3.73 billion coronavirus vaccines doses have been administered worldwide, with Turkey ranking among the top 10 countries for jabs given, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University, according to Anadolu Agency.

China leads the global count with more than 1.48 billion jabs, followed by India with 415.47 million.

The list continued with mostly the Western countries, with the US having administered 338.49 million shots, Brazil 126.64 million, Germany 87.12 million, the UK 82.59 million, Japan 73.97 million, and 65.58 million in France.

Turkey is ninth with more than 64 million doses, followed by Italy, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 166.27 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 164.9 doses per 100 people and Seychelles with 141.98, Iceland with 136.68, San Marino with 132.85, Bahrain with 132.14, and Uruguay with 131.51.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.12 million lives across the world, with an excess of 191.61 million cases reported, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.