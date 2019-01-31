Baku, January 31, AZERTAC More than 450 delegates from 70 countries, including incumbent heads of state and government, well-known statesmen and political figures will attend the 7th Global Baku Forum due to take place in the Azerbaijani capital on March 14-16. Organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, this year`s forum will address new global foreign policy.

AZERTAG.AZ : More than 450 delegates from 70 countries to attend 7th Global Baku Forum

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter