    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    More than a dozen injured in central Lyon explosion

    25.05.2019 [12:21]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    French President Emmanuel Macron called a package blast on a pedestrian street in central Lyon on Friday an “attack” after the device wounded more than a dozen people just two days ahead of France’s hotly contested European Parliament elections, France 24 reports.

    Police were hunting a man believed to be in his early 30s on a mountain bicycle who witnesses and security cameras saw in the area immediately before the explosion.

    The number of injured stood at 13 people, with 11 taken to hospitals, a source close to the inquiry said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :More than a dozen injured in central Lyon explosion
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.05.2019 [19:13]
    China carriers say losses from Boeing 737 max grounding to top $500 million
    24.05.2019 [14:14]
    Theresa May announces resignation as UK prime minister
    23.05.2019 [15:40]
    Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II
    22.05.2019 [21:06]
    Saudi Aramco signs U.S. LNG deal with Sempra
    More than a dozen injured in central Lyon explosion