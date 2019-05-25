More than a dozen injured in central Lyon explosion

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

French President Emmanuel Macron called a package blast on a pedestrian street in central Lyon on Friday an “attack” after the device wounded more than a dozen people just two days ahead of France’s hotly contested European Parliament elections, France 24 reports.

Police were hunting a man believed to be in his early 30s on a mountain bicycle who witnesses and security cameras saw in the area immediately before the explosion.

The number of injured stood at 13 people, with 11 taken to hospitals, a source close to the inquiry said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.