More than two dozen feared killed in central Philippines landslide

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

Rescuers are looking for up to 27 people believed to be buried alive in a landslide in an island province in central Philippines, police and news reports said on Sunday, according to Xinhua agency.

The landslide triggered by heavy rains buried a row of houses of some five families in Biliran province at the height of the tropical storm Kai-Tak that barrelled into the Philippines on Saturday.

Quoting police officer Lilibeth Morillo of the Biliran Provincial Police, GMA News Online said three bodies have so far been retrieved from the devastating landslide.

The news reports said there may be up to 30 people buried in the landslide. Rescue efforts are underway, the reports said.

The Manila Bulletin said two more people have been reported to have died in another landslide in Romblon province, also in the central Philippines.

Quoting police officer Imelda Tolentino, the Manila Bulletin said the two victims, both 60 years old, were also buried alive when their house was struck by muds on Saturday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) has yet to issue a statement on the number of casualties that perished in the tropical storm. On Saturday, the agency reported that three bodies were retrieved from the Biliran landslide.

The agency said at least 19 people were also injured in the landslide.