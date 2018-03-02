Moroccan FM to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Bourita will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 5.

As part of the visit, Minister Nasser Bourita will have meetings with Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

The first meeting of the Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco will be convened.

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Morocco will hold a joint press conference.