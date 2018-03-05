    • / POLITICS

    Moroccan minister pays tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

    05.03.2018 [12:35]

    Baku, March 5, AZERTAC

    Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Morocco, Nasser Bourita, has today visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev. He also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

    Nasser Bourita then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

