Moscow hosts 43rd meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services

Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

The Russian capital of Moscow has hosted the 43rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services Bodies of CIS Member States.

Chairman of Azerbaijan`s State Security Service Madat Guliyev participated in the event.

In his remarks at the meeting, Guliyev stressed the necessity of conducting continued fight against religious extremism.

He noted the importance of exchanging operational information regarding terrorist threats and strengthening effective propaganda against terrorism, extremism and radicalism.

The meeting focused on prospects for cooperation in the field of security, situation in the Middle East and Central Asia.

The participants also exchanged views on the ways of strengthening the fight against international terrorism and extremism.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received heads of participant countries` delegations.

The delegates will also participate in the events marking the centennial of the Russian special services to be held on Wednesday.