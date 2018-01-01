    • / CULTURE

    Moscow to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival

    01.01.2018 [16:25]

    Baku, January 1, AZERTAC

    The Russian capital of Moscow will be hosting the 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival from March 27 to April 3.

    Concerts as part of the festival will take place in the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatoire and the State Kremlin Palace. The festival will be co-organized by Mstislav Rostropovich Foundation and Moscow City Department of Culture.

    Olga Rostropovich is artistic director of the festival.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Moscow to host 9th International Mstislav Rostropovich Festival
