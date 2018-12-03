Moscow to host CIS youth forum

    • / SOCIETY

    03.12.2018 [11:00]

    Moscow, December 3, AZERTAC

    On December 3-6, the Youth Forum of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place in Moscow.

    The event is organized by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and Council for Affairs of Youth of the CIS member countries with assistance of National Council of the Russian Association of Youth and Children. Leaders of youth public organizations and representatives of the executive authorities responsible for implementation of youth policy in the Commonwealth countries will participate at the forum.

    Opening of the CIS forum will take place in TASS News Agency, while holding the main actions of the educational and cultural program is planned in MGIMO and the Victory Museum.

    Farida Abdullayeva,

    Special correspondent

