    Mount Fuji - highest mountain in Japan, recognized as UNESCO World Heritage site

    27.05.2022 [17:18]

    Mount Fuji, Japanese Fuji-san, also spelled Fujisan, also called Fujiyama or Fuji no Yama, is the highest mountain in Japan.

    Mount Fuji is the tallest mountain in Japan, standing at 3,776 meters.

    Mt. Fuji, although generally envisaged as a single mountain, actually consists of three distinct volcanoes.

    Its classic symmetrical slopes are made all the more impressive by the mountain's isolation from any other peaks.

    The mountain incorporates five lakes. The volcano is currently dormant with its last eruption occurring in 1708 CE, although between that date and 781 CE there were 17 eruptions recorded.

    Mount Fuji is the single most popular tourist site in Japan, for both Japanese and foreign tourists.

    More than 200,000 people climb to the summit every year, mostly during the warmer summer months.

