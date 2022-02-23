“Music stars of Azerbaijan on the Moscow stage” gala concert VIDEO

Moscow, February 23, AZERTAC

A gala concert entitled “Music stars of Azerbaijan on the Moscow stage” has been held on the stage of the Helikon Opera Musical Theater as part of the “Days of Azerbaijan in Moscow”.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the concert and met with the musicians prior to the event.

Conducted by Azerbaijani Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the concert featured a repertoire of works by Azerbaijani and Russian composers performed by Jeyla Seyidova, Dinara Aliyeva, Elchin Azizov, Elvin Ganiyev, Murad Adigozalzada, Sahib Pashazada, Shahriyar Imanov and Yusif Eyvazov.

The event also featured the works by Uzeyir Hajibayli, Gara Garyev, Fikrat Amirov, Niyazi, Tofig Guliyev Farhad Badalbayli, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Mikhail Glinka, Alexander Borodin and other composers.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special Correspondent