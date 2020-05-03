Muslim and Catholic leaders appeal for world day of prayer to end coronavirus

Baku, May 3, AZERTAC

The Vatican has published an appeal from the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity to religious leaders and believers in God worldwide to hold “a day for fasting, prayers, and supplications” on May 14 to ask God to rescue the world from the coronavirus pandemic.

The committee draws attention to the “great danger” from Covid-19 “that threatens the lives of millions of people around the world” and says, “while we reaffirm the role of medicine and scientific research in fighting this pandemic, we should not forget to seek refuge in God, the All-Creator, as we face such severe crisis.”

It calls on “all peoples around the world to do good deeds, observe fast, pray, and make devout supplications to God Almighty to end this pandemic.” It continues that “each one from wherever they are and according to the teachings of their religion, faith, or sect, should implore God to lift this pandemic off us and the entire world, to rescue us all from this adversity, to inspire scientists to find a cure that can turn back this disease, and to save the whole world from the health, economic, and human repercussions of this serious pandemic.”