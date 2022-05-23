Muslim religious figures from Georgia witness traces of Armenian war crimes committed in Ganja

Baku, May 23, AZERTAC

Muslim religious figures from Georgia have today visited Azerbaijan’s city of Ganja, which was subjected to Armenian terror in October 2020, resulting in numerous casualties among densely civilians and extensive damages.

The religious figures were informed that by violating the norms and principles of international law the Armenian armed forces subjected to heavy artillery fire residential settlements deliberately targeting the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that as a result of missile attacks fired by insidious enemy on Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city located 100 km beyond the combat zone, 26 civilians were killed, 142 were injured, with residential infrastructure, cultural-historical monuments, as well as vehicles being extensively damaged.

The attacks on densely populated areas with “Tochka-U”, “Smerch”, “Scud” and other missiles were aimed at large number of civilian casualties.