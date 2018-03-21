Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw resigns from post

Baku, March 21, AZERTAC

Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw has resigned from post to take a rest, according to an official release of the President Office on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The vacant presidency post is to be filled within seven days in accordance with the constitution, U Zaw Htay, director-general of the President Office told Xinhua.

The 72-year-old U Htin Kyaw was elected as the president in 2016.