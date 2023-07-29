  • HOMEPAGE
    NASA sets coverage for cargo launch to International Space Station

    29.07.2023 [14:34]
    Baku, July 29, AZERTAC

    NASA and commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman are targeting Tuesday, Aug. 1, for the launch of the company’s 19th resupply mission to the International Space Station from the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, according to the official website of NASA.

    Live launch coverage will begin at 8 p.m. and will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website, with prelaunch events starting Sunday, July 30.

    The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until October, when it will depart the orbiting laboratory.

    Northrop Grumman named the Cygnus spacecraft the S.S. Laurel Clark after late NASA astronaut Laurel Clark. Clark was a crew member of NASA’s STS-107 mission aboard space shuttle Columbia, successfully conducting 80 experiments while logging 15 days in space. She and her fellow STS-107 crew members tragically lost their lives when Columbia did not survive its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.

