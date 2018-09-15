NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegation visits Sangachal Terminal

Baku, September 15, AZERTAC

A delegation of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly has visited Sangachal Terminal in Azerbaijan.

Located 55km south of Baku, the Sangachal terminal is a vital link in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry. It is an oil and gas terminal that receives, processes, stores and exports crude oil and gas produced from all currently operated BP assets in the Caspian basin and has room for expansion. The terminal includes oil and gas processing facilities, the first pump station for the Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline and South Caucasus gas pipeline (SCP) compressor and other facilities.

Sangachal terminal covers an area of about 550 hectares, which makes it one of the world's largest oil and gas terminals, and consists of two main parts: the Early Oil Project (EOP) and Sangachal Terminal Expansion Programme (STEP).

The daily capacity of the Terminal’s processing systems is currently 1.2 million barrels of crude oil and about 30 million standard cubic metres of Shah Deniz gas, while overall processing and export capacity for gas, including ACG associated gas is around 50 million standard cubic metres per day.

In the first half, the Sangachal terminal exported more than 141 million barrels of oil and condensate, including third party volumes. Of this, more than 124 million barrels were exported through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), more than 16 million barrels through the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), and about 1 million barrels via a separate condensate export line.

Gas is exported via the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and via SOCAR gas pipelines connecting the Terminal’s gas processing facilities with Azerigas’s national grid system.

On average, about 27 million standard cubic metres (more than 963 standard cubic feet) of Shah Deniz gas was exported from the Terminal daily during the first half of 2018.