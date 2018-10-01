    • / POLITICS

    NATO days in Azerbaijani Army

    01.10.2018 [21:23]

    Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

    “NATO Days” are held in the Azerbaijan Army, according to Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry.

    NATO delegation led by Head of Military Partnerships Directorate Major General Odd Egil Pedersen will visit the War College of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as Air Forces Command of Azerbaijan.

    During the event, officers and cadets of the Azerbaijan Army will be briefed on "NATO Command Structure", "Azerbaijan-NATO Cooperation", "Operational Capabilities Concept", "NATO and Cyber Defense”.

    The event will last until October 5.

