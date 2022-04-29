  • HOMEPAGE
    NATO supports process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    29.04.2022 [11:51]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received NATO Secretary General`s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina.

    At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan continues its partnership with NATO on the basis of mutual interests and equality, in particular, he referred to the experience of Azerbaijan`s participation in the Alliance's peacekeeping operations.

    The Minister provided an insignt into the current situation in the region, in particular, the steps taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the preparation of a peace agreement, the delimitation of the border, the opening of all communications and confidence-building measures.

    Special Representative Javier Colomina noted that NATO supports the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on energy security, Azerbaijan's Individual Partnership Action Plan, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

